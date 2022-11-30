AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

Get AZEK alerts:

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.