AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Shares Up 3%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.29 and last traded at $62.00. 1,368,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,449,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.