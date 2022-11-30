Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.01 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00041244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $702.60 million and $44.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,170,277 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,130,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.74419169 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $35,408,666.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.