Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,783. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

