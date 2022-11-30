Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Avangrid by 2.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Avangrid by 42.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Trading Down 1.1 %

Avangrid stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.