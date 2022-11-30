AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,545.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,347.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,204.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,575.28. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.47.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

