authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 43,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 105,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

authID Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

