AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca by 877.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 45.0% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

