ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

