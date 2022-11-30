ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Barclays reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.01) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 825 ($9.87) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.00) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.89.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.