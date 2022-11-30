ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 660 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.06) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,299.58 ($15.55).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 612.88 ($7.33). 938,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 869.91. The company has a market cap of £612.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,977.02. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88).

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

