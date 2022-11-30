Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 178.0% in November

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($57.72) to GBX 5,150 ($61.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($55.69) to GBX 4,830 ($57.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,311.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.69. 3,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $349.05.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

