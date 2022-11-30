Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.09 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 1% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $316.25 million and $23.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.47 or 0.00055686 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00671230 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00250330 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
