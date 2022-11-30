Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 211.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $195.83. 16,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $199.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.87. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

