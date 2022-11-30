Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.73% from the company’s current price.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.