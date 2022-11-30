Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ARRJF stock remained flat at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.