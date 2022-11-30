argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $403.85

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $403.85 and last traded at $396.00, with a volume of 2177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.14.

argenx Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 68.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in argenx by 13.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

