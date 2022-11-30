Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,287 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.27% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMBP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

