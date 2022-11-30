Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 184.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 60,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

ADM stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

