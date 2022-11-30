Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $515.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 820 ($9.81), with a volume of 5800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($9.93).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 831.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 862.24. The firm has a market cap of £123.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,277.78.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
