Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.26

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 21825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Aramark Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

