Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 279,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

