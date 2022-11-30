AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE APP opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

