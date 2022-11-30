Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

