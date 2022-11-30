Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.