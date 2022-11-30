Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE AM opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,329,000 after acquiring an additional 148,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

