AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the October 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.