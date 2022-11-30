Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 18,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,131,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

