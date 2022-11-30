Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 18,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,131,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
