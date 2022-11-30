Analyzing Oak Street Health (OSH) & The Competition

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oak Street Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 63.66%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 103.06%. Given Oak Street Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -8.31 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.98

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health peers beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

