Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target at $109.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

