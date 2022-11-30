Analysts Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $20.20

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

