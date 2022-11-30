Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.