Ampleforth Governance Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00018487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $4.00 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.52 or 0.06708638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00510070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.31019037 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.