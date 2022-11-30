Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

