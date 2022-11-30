Amp (AMP) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Amp (AMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Amp has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $127.62 million and $2.37 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00506725 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.46 or 0.30821416 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
