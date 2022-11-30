Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

AMXEF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.