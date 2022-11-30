Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.43

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and traded as high as $22.99. Ames National shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 21,523 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ames National Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ames National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ames National by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 152.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

