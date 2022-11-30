AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $37,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. 27,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $168.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $147.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.