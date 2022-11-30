American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of AWR opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77.
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
