American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of AWR opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

