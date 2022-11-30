American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Rebel Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
