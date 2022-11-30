American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

American Rebel Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

