American International Group Inc. Sells 4,704 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

