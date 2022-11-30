American International Group Inc. Sells 10,060 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

