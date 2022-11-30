American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lowered by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $79,851,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

