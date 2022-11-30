AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 654,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,812,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after acquiring an additional 428,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

