AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 654,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,812,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.