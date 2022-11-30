Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ambarella

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

