Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,247 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 162,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,491. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.