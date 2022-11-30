Allianz (ALV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently:
- 11/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($279.38) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/23/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($268.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/22/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/22/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($231.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($279.38) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($279.38) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($242.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 11/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($226.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($211.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($211.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €210.00 ($216.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($275.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/14/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($242.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($275.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($275.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Allianz Trading Up 0.9 %
ALV traded up €1.80 ($1.86) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €205.60 ($211.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,146 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €180.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.27. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($213.20).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.