Alliance Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATST opened at GBX 973.40 ($11.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 953.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 953.56. Alliance Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 867.84 ($10.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,048 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 562.21.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Milyae Park purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £28,230 ($33,771.98). In other Alliance Trust news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £24,867.98 ($29,749.95). Also, insider Milyae Park purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £28,230 ($33,771.98).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

