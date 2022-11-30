Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Allakos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,984,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLK opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

