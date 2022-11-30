Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $68.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076497 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061354 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010112 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024155 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001382 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005193 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,139,053 coins and its circulating supply is 7,120,748,627 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
