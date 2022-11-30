Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $68.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,139,053 coins and its circulating supply is 7,120,748,627 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

